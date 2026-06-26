Medical examiner’s office identifies 2 killed in wrong-way crash near downtown

San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of two people killed in a crash Thursday morning near downtown.

First responders were dispatched to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound upper level near the Finesilver Curve.

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Upon arrival, investigators determined a blue Chrysler was heading the wrong way when it collided head-on with a red Toyota.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 27-year-old David Ortiz, and the driver of the Toyota, identified as 35-year-old John Rodriguez, were both pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Ortiz and Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 25-year-old woman, who authorities said was a passenger in the blue Chrysler, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, officers said.

At this time, it’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

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