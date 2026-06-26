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Medical examiner’s office identifies 2 killed in wrong-way crash near downtown

David Ortiz, 27, and John Rodriguez, 35, were both pronounced dead at the scene

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of two people killed in a crash Thursday morning near downtown.

First responders were dispatched to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound upper level near the Finesilver Curve.

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Upon arrival, investigators determined a blue Chrysler was heading the wrong way when it collided head-on with a red Toyota.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 27-year-old David Ortiz, and the driver of the Toyota, identified as 35-year-old John Rodriguez, were both pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Ortiz and Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 25-year-old woman, who authorities said was a passenger in the blue Chrysler, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, officers said.

At this time, it’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

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