‘More than taken care of’: Pastor whose home caught fire says he’s thankful for timing, prayers

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side pastor said he is thankful that no one was injured after a fire broke out at his home Saturday night, and for the outpouring of support from community members.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio shared news of the fire on Facebook, leading to thousands of people engaging with the post.

Rev. Jimmy Drennan of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church said he is “more than taken care of,” however.

“I’m very thankful for their prayers and their concern. I am fine,” Drennan said. “The prayers of the community is very, very appreciated.”

The rectory, where the fire took place, is a home about five minutes away from the church that is used to house church leaders.

Neighbors told KSAT 12 that someone who does not live on the street alerted them to the fire. The person was reportedly passing by and noticed smoke coming from the attic.

“I’m thankful that there were police officers, firefighters and EMTs that responded,” Drennan said. “I am so thankful for the great work they did.”

Drennan said the home had significant damage, and he is staying with a friend in the meantime.

Read more: