Fireworks, grilling, heat among Fourth of July dangers, San Antonio doctor warns

San Antonio – A San Antonio emergency room doctor is urging families to take holiday safety seriously this Fourth of July weekend — warning that fireworks, grills, pools and extreme heat can quickly turn a celebration into a trip to the ER.

The reminders come after first responders and doctors saw several holiday-related emergencies last year.

During the Fourth of July weekend last year, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to:

three burn calls

one drowning

nine building fires

four grass fires

At Baptist Health System emergency rooms in San Antonio and New Braunfels, doctors treated five cases involving fireworks injuries and burns.

Doctors say many of those injuries are preventable with a few precautions. Anyone grilling should set up the grill away from homes, decks and railings.

Children and pets should be kept away from the grilling area, and grills should also be cleaned to remove grease and fat buildup that can become a fire hazard.

Fireworks also require close supervision, even if they are legal where you live. Doctors warn that children should not handle fireworks, no matter how small they appear.

Teenagers should also be supervised by an adult. Even sparklers can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees, creating a serious burn risk. Safer alternatives include glow sticks, confetti poppers and streamers.

Families using fireworks should keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish them afterward fully. Spent fireworks should not be placed directly into a trash can because they can start a fire.

“I think a lot of parents think that they’re keeping a close eye,” said Dr. Anna Garza with Baptist Health System. “Or sometimes parents just don’t realize the dangers that are inherent with these fireworks. We see it widespread in our community, and I think sometimes we get comfortable and we don’t think it is as dangerous as it is.”

Garza said falls around pools also lead to emergency room visits during holiday gatherings. Anyone around water should avoid swimming alone, and adults should never take their eyes off children or inexperienced swimmers in the water.

Heat is another concern during outdoor celebrations. Doctors recommend drinking water throughout the day, especially if you are drinking alcohol.

Heat stroke can develop suddenly in as little as 15 minutes or over the course of a few hours.

For more information about the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, click here.