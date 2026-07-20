Man accused of pointing sword at former partner in Von Ormy, BCSO says

VON ORMY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a man pointed a sword at a former partner and attempted to kidnap her.

Oscar Alberto Ibana, 62, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit a kidnapping, court records show. The charge is considered a state jail felony.

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According to a preliminary report, deputies responded to call for a fight around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 17100 block of Benton City Road.

The caller told the dispatcher that a man, later identified as Ibana, with a sword was fighting with a woman, a BCSO spokesperson said.

Ibana arrived at the woman’s home and started to bang on her door with the sword, deputies said.

BCSO said Ibana heard the sirens and attempted to flee to a location behind the property where he was later detained.

According to court records, Ibana was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

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