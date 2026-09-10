Where to find spooky, haunted houses in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to enjoy all the Halloween activities in San Antonio. KSAT has complied a list of haunted houses you can check out this fall, for every budget.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular haunted attractions happening in and around San Antonio this spooky season.

13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio

The haunted house will reopen for the fall season on select nights through Nov. 8.

This year, 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio will feature “Jason Universe: Survive the Night.” According to the attraction’s website, guests will encounter Jason at every turn.

“Keep moving, and somehow, Jason’s already ahead of you. When his mask emerges from the darkness, he’s close enough to count every crack and scratch,” the website states.

Guests will also see a “Dose of Decay,” where they will see “the Pharmacist,” a deranged chemist who uses the city as his personal laboratory.

“His experimental concoctions seep through every alley, subway, and sewer, transforming the district into a nightmare of decay and mutation,” according to the attraction’s website.

Tickets start at $19.99 per person. For more information, click here.

The Scream Experiment

HallowFright Weekends is taking over San Antonio’s newest downtown haunted house every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Tickets start at $29.99. Learn more here.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is bringing back Fright Fest on select nights through Nov. 1.

Fright Fest will debut a new attraction this year — “The Conjuring Universe” maze, based on the popular horror franchise, according to a news release. Guests can also enjoy the return of “Saw: Legacy of Terror,” which features four park haunted mazes, seven scare zones and more.

During the day, families can enjoy Tricks and Treats on select Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1, as well as Oktoberfest on select dates from through Oct. 31.

Other experiences will include:

Six haunted mazes

Seven immersive scare zones

Nine live entertainment experiences

Nighttime rides in the dark

Expanded interactive lantern experiences

Specialty seasonal food and beverages

For more information on this year’s spooky event, click here.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back its Howl-O-Scream event, where the park will transform into a Halloween experience featuring five haunted houses, eight scare zones and seasonal shows on select days through Nov. 1.

New this year are three haunted houses, including one based on the 1997 horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch,” along with “Dead Wreckoning” and “Witch of the Woods.” Other fan-favorites returning include “The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou” and “Dis-Assembly Line.”

If you’re looking for less frightening fun, on select dates through Nov. 1, families can enjoy Spooktacular, a kid-friendly event that includes a hay maze, trick-or-treating and more.

All Howl-O-Scream experiences are included with park admission. No costumes are allowed.

Tickets and additional information about Howl-O-Scream are available here.

Haunting tours

If you’re looking to learn more about historically haunted places in the city, the Emily Morgan Hotel is steps away from the Alamo and has been named as one of the most haunted places in the nation.

It was once a medical arts building that housed hundreds of doctors, a crematorium, and a mortuary.

Haunted and dinner tours featuring the hotel are offered by local operators, including the San Antonio Ghost Tours.

Ghost City tours include the Alamo, haunted hotels, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the San Fernando Cathedral and the haunted railroad tracks of San Antonio.

There are different tours hosted around San Antonio that can take you into a world of ghostly happenings and terrifying histories. Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours share all the spooky history of the city.

Haunted Hill Road Haunted House

The haunted house, located at 174 Oak Hill Road in La Vernia, Texas, opens to the public starting on Oct. 16.

Admission is by donation, which helps the attraction build and improve the haunt each year. For more information on the family-run home haunt, check out their social media page.

Nightmare at Owl Creek

This year, Nightmare at Owl Creek and the Haunted Dollhouse Museum are partnering to offer a spookier experience for guests through Nov. 1.

Guests can check out the haunted attractions from 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Nightmare at Owl Creek will have six haunted attractions, including “The Barn Maze,” “The Haunted Doll Trails,” and more.

Admission to the attraction is $39 per person.

Nightmare at Owl Creek is located at 12355 Military Drive West. More information can be found here.

Sinister Harvest Haunted Attraction

The haunted attraction, located in Devine, Texas, is open to the public through Oct. 31.

General admission is $17. A percentage of every ticket sale benefits veterans in need through the Devine VFW, according to Sinister Harvest.

Sinister Harvest Haunted Attraction is located at 211 West College Avenue.

For more information on hours, tickets and more, click here.

This list will be updated as more attractions announce opening dates.

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