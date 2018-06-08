Proposed glass wall taken out of Alamo Master Plan

SAN ANTONIO - A proposed glass wall has been taken out of the Alamo Master Plan.

There was a lot of opposition to the idea of a plexiglass wall. Many people thought the wall would be historically inaccurate, and some also thought it would be a safety hazard.

Some of the other ideas that were revealed to be in the Master Plan included building a modern museum and demolishing historic buildings, adding more trees to make a canopy over the plaza, moving the cenotaph south and keeping the idea of closing South Alamo and East Houston streets to traffic.

There will be a series of public hearings over this summer to get input from residents, beginning June 18.

The Alamo Master Plan, which was approved in May last year, is expected to be finalized in the fall.

