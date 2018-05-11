'River East' project could spur major economic growth, protect against flooding on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - State of the art amenities, landscape upgrades and new housing options are all included in plans to revitalize an area of the East Side near the AT&T Center.

Below are renderings of what that area near the Salado Creek could look like in a few years:

“We have to make sure that the Spurs family stays at the Coliseum grounds and that they don't go to San Marcos, where they can get corporate dollars from Austin and San Antonio.” said Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who is spearheading the initiative.

Calvert's “River East” project aims to develop and grow the area of the Salado Creek near the AT&T Center.

“That means that we've got to build parking garages with housing on top, restaurants, retail and additional venue spaces for the rodeo," Calvert said.

The commissioner said there will be affordable housing. One of the most important parts of the approximately $200 million project, Calvert said, deals with keeping the city and country safe.

The “River East” project includes a flood protection plan for the historic landmark, Fort Sam Houston.

“Salado Creek runs right along Fort Sam, which a lot of people don't know is home to Army North and South, which are in charge of security for the entire western hemisphere and America,” Calvert said.

Calvert said money to fund the project will come from a mix of private and public funds. He plans to start lobbying this summer.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: See the area the "River East" project would revitalize.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.