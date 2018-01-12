'Street Outlaws' reality TV show to film episode in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Discovery Channel’s popular reality show “Street Outlaws” will move from its primary location of Oklahoma City to film an episode in the Alamo City at the San Antonio Raceway for an upcoming season.

The San Antonio Raceway shared the big announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning, giving fans two dates to take advantage of possibly seeing the famous street racers such as Big Chief, Murder Nova, Daddy Dave and fan-favorite Farm Truck.

“You have seen these guys all over social media and television! Everything from Street Outlaws in the 405, the 956, and even local to us here in the 210,” San Antonio Raceway said in the post. “Come check out the big names as they are out here at San Antonio Raceway racing for $40k!”

The two-day event will begin on Friday, Jan. 19, with the gates opening at 2 p.m., and then end on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the gates opening up at 9 a.m.

SAR said presale tickets are available to purchase on its website.

“If you come out to join the fun, you have your chance to possibly make it on TV!” SAR said. “What's better than the smell of race fuel, burning rubber and seeing yourself on TV! Make sure you are at San Antonio Raceway for this awesome event.”

