Luis Arroyo found guilty of escaping from Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - A jury on Wednesday found a 41-year-old man guilty of making a bold escape from the Bexar County Jail.

Luis Arroyo, 41, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison instead of the normal 10-year prison sentence because of Arroyo's extensive criminal history. The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday.

Arroyo was among three inmates who escaped the jail in March 2018. The trio was captured a few hours later at a Sonic restaurant in the 2300 block of Blanco Road.

At the time of the escape, Arroyo was in jail on capital murder charges awaiting trial, which eventually ended in a mistrial.

The capital murder indictment remains in place, but Arroyo was being tried this time on the escape charge.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.