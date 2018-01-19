Malnourished, tattooed dog found in December dies in ACS custody

SAN ANTONIO - A severely malnourished Belgian Malinois found in mid-December during an animal cruelty investigation died only a few days after being taken into Animal Care Services’ custody, ACS officials confirmed Thursday.

ACS officials had asked the media for help in getting the word out about a mysterious tattoo on the dog's right ear that appeared to read: B-H-K-E-D-E. Then, hours after making the dog’s story public, KSAT 12 uncovered online records that show the dog -- named "Lady" by ACS -- was actually named "Elta," and was from a small town in Belgium.

She was taken into ACS custody on Dec. 19, but ACS spokeswoman Lisa Norwood confirmed in an email to KSAT.com Thursday that Elta died on Dec. 21 due to complications from her condition.

"We know her name is Elta and she’s 12-years-old but how does a dog get from a small town in Belgium to a backyard in South Texas?” Norwood said in December.

Online records show Elta was brought to the United States and received Schutzhund training.

Her former owner, who asked to remain anonymous because he had not had custody of the dog for several years, said she was highly trained in protection, tracking and obedience.

Her previous owner told KSAT.com that he had sold Elta in 2014 to a man in a San Antonio park, claiming to need a dog for protection. The previous owner said he sold Elta because he was no longer breeding or training her.

Her previous owner said he was not sure how Elta ended up in a south side backyard.

ACS said the case against her "apparent owner" is being finalized by animal cruelty investigators to go the district attorney.

A request for comment on the circumstances surrounding Elta's death was not immediately returned Friday morning.

