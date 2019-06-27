Man, 30, accused of sexual assault after impregnating 14-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he had a relationship with a teenager and got her pregnant.

According to arrest records, the 14-year-old's mother found text messages from Rolando Salas Fernandez on her daughter's phone.

Afterward, the mother took the girl to the hospital, where they learned she was six months pregnant.

Investigators said the girl admitted Fernandez was the father and said he threatened to kill her family if police found out.

Fernandez is charged with sexual assault of a child.

