Man accused of hitting woman with items that were set on fire

ELMENDORF, Texas - The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office has arrested Roger P. Alvarez, 36, on suspicion of arson-habitation, assault-family and interference with emergency telephone call.

According to an affidavit, patrol deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in Elmendorf on Aug. 24 for a physical disturbance.

The victim told deputies that Alvarez had burned her during an assault, according to the affidavit. Alvarez was nowhere to be found. The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene due to the fire at the home and the woman's injuries.

A fire marshal found fire damage to a bathroom window and damage to the rear side of the house. Two cigarette lighters were taken in for evidence.

According to documents, the victim said Alvarez had been drinking, and they started arguing. The woman's daughter went inside the house to use the bathroom when she saw flames coming through the window, according to the affidavit. The daughter said Alvarez had set the curtains on fire from outside.

According to investigators, Alvarez physically assaulted the victim, and at one point, ripped off her shirt and bra. Alvarez then set those items on fire and used them to hit the victim, according to the affidavit.

During this altercation, the victim's daughter tried to call 911 but Alvarez grabbed her, according to documents. The girl was able to escape and hide down the road to call 911.

Alvarez was arrested on Thursday and given a total bail of $70,000 for all three charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.