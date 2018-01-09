Woman says she was beaten, held captive by Stone Oak man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police officers who were looking for a theft suspect found much more than that at a home in Stone Oak.

They said they found a woman at that residence who had been beaten and held captive.

That discovery Dec. 31 led to the arrest Monday of Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny, 30. He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and sexual assault.

RELATED: 2 arrested in stolen car chase; 2 stolen handguns, narcotics recovered from vehicle

RELATED: 70-year-old man arrested for ongoing sex assault of a child

According to personnel at the Bexar County magistrate's office, all of the paperwork regarding the charges, for some reason, was not available yet as of Tuesday morning.

They did release the affidavit regarding the aggravated assault charge.

It says that officers were looking for a theft suspect when they went to Elkhaliny's home in the 500 block of Lorimor Court. However, no one answered the door.

One officer said a short time later, a woman came running from the home, asking him for help.

The report said the officer noticed obvious injuries to the woman's face, and that she told them she had been beaten and held captive.

The woman said Elkhaliny had dragged her across the backyard, beaten her with his fists until she was unconscious and banged her head on the outside of the home.

She told police the beating had happened two days prior to that time.

The affidavit said when she was checked out at a hospital, doctors determined she had a broken eye socket.

Elkhaliny was not at the home when police arrived, but he was taken into custody Monday.

Although he also faces a charge of sexual assault, the paperwork has not been made available because the case still is under investigation, according to workers at the magistrate's office.

It is unclear if that charge has to do with the same victim.

The affidavit does not mention the exact relationship between the woman and Elkhaliny. However, it does say the charge has to do with "family violence."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.