70-year-old man arrested for ongoing sex assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO - A 70-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection to the ongoing sexual abuse of a child left in his care.

The alleged victim is a six-year-old girl who visited William Edward Henderson and was left with him on more than one occasion.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the child made an outcry to her parents shortly before Christmas, telling them that Henderson had fondled her, among other things, more than once.

RELATED: Man accused of inappropriately touching 5-year-old girl arrested

RELATED: 2 arrested in stolen car chase; 2 stolen handguns, narcotics recovered from vehicle

The affidavit said the girl's parents later told San Antonio police that the girl had become upset Dec. 15 when she found out she would be visiting Henderson and even tried to climb out of his car.

When she returned home a few days later she was screaming and upset, telling her parents what had gone on, the affidavit said.

Henderson was arrested on Thursday. Bond for him was set at $100,000 after the girl's parents told police he moves around often and may be a flight risk.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.