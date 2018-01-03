Man accused of inappropriately touching 5-year-old girl arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side man has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl.

Martin Sanchez, 20, has been taken into custody regarding claims that occurred back in 2017.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the child spoke up in late July and said that Sanchez touched her beneath her clothing twice and said not to say anything.

The affidavit said the girl told her mother about the incident and that the girl later gave the same testimony to investigators.

Sanchez originally denied the wrongdoing before finally confessing during questioning, the affidavit said.

Sanchez is now charged with indecency with a child.

