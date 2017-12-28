2 arrested in stolen car chase; 2 stolen handguns, narcotics recovered from vehicle

BOERNE, Texas - Two people were arrested after leading a Kendall County deputy and a Boerne police officer on a chase that resulted in the recovery of stolen handguns and narcotics, a Kendall County Sheriff’s Office representative said.

Randle Bradford, 33, and Amy Baker, 24, both of San Angelo, Texas, were arrested on Friday on multiple charges stemming from the chase, which led the officers through the city of Boerne before ending in the front of a house.

The Kendall County deputy said she attempted to pull Bradford and Baker over after noticing their vehicle had a shattered rear passenger window. After running the plates, she discovered that the car had been reported as stolen from Abilene, Texas.

Deputies said Bradford, who was driving the car, took off, leading the deputy through Boerne, before stopping the car in the yard of a house on North Main Street. Bradford then ran, deputies said.

A Boerne police officer helped the Kendall County deputy chase Bradford before wrestling him to the ground. Another deputy found Baker in the stolen car and arrested her, too.

Inside the car, deputies found three handguns, of which two were reported stolen, and a large amount of narcotics was also recovered, according to the sheriff's office.

Bradford was charged with manufacture possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 350 grams, evading arrest or detention using a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also had a parole warrant for his arrest.

Baker was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

