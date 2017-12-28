Woman found dead in possible murder-suicide at NW Side home identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Northwest Side home.

Linda Ann Vela, 46, and a 48-year-old man were found dead at the home in the 5000 block of Sunset Glade in the Medical Center.

Both were found upstairs with gunshot wounds to their heads. The name of the male victim has not been released.

Two children -- a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old -- told police they heard gunshots overnight, but didn't check anything out until Wednesday morning. A gun was found under the man's body.

San Antonio police are investigating the shooting as a possible murder-suicide; however, nothing has been confirmed by SAPD officials.

Relatives said the relationship between Vela and the man was contentious and Vela had made the man move out of the home, but allowed him to return and stay for the holidays.

Police investigators said a 20-year-old sibling will take care of the younger children. No other information has been made available.

