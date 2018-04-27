Man arrested in gang-related triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce has arrested a man in connection with a gang-related triple shooting that occurred earlier this month.

John Escobedo, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting at Miller's Pond Park on April 10.

Police said two gangs met at the park to brawl when gunfire broke out.

One of the wounded men was dropped off at a fire station and the two others made it to a Whataburger on Marbach Road.

All three men were taken to University Hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.