Man back in custody after being mistakenly released, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A man mistakenly released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office booking staff was taken back into custody early Monday morning, the BCSO said in a press release.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit re-arrested William Castillo, 39, around 6:21 a.m. in the 100 block of Merida Street.

The BCSO said the booking staff at the Justice Intake Center noticed around 3:30 a.m. that Castillo was not present during a head count after being negligently released.

Castillo was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams and possession of a criminal instrument, the press release said.

Castillo will now have an additional charge of escape from a correctional institution, a second-degree felony, the BCSO said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.