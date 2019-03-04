Man back in custody after being mistakenly released, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A man mistakenly released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office booking staff was taken back into custody early Monday morning, the BCSO said in a press release.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit re-arrested William Castillo, 39, around 6:21 a.m. in the 100 block of Merida Street.
The BCSO said the booking staff at the Justice Intake Center noticed around 3:30 a.m. that Castillo was not present during a head count after being negligently released.
Castillo was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams and possession of a criminal instrument, the press release said.
Castillo will now have an additional charge of escape from a correctional institution, a second-degree felony, the BCSO said.
