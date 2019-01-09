Man caught on video chasing tire through busy Houston highway

HOUSTON - Drivers in Houston recently witnessed yet another bizarre traffic incident on a major highway.

Video was posted Sunday on Twitter of a man chasing down a tire on Interstate 45.

Rafael Sanchez captured the man on the highway and posted the video, which has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 6,700 times.

BRO WE JUST WATCHED THIS HAPPENED ON 45 LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/GXbRfZF36l — Rafael Sanchez (@hentaipoon) January 6, 2019

The video shows the man running across multiple lanes to catch the rolling tire.

It appeared as if several drivers slowed down when they saw the man on the busy highway.

The man who chased the tire posted on social media that the “driver side rear wheel flew off.” He said his adrenaline kicked in after that, but he was happy no one was injured.

Within the past few months, Houston drivers have seen at least three incidents of giant spools getting loose and rolling down the highway.

(Image: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

(IMAGES VIA TWITTER)

