Man charged with manslaughter after running red light, killing motorcyclist, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver is charged in the death of a motorcyclist after reportedly running a red light and hitting a motorcyclist while drunk, San Antonio police said.

Police said 24-year-old Joshua Castro ran a red light at the intersection of the frontage road of Loop 1604 and Military Drive on the city's South Side around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two motorcyclists were in the intersection at the time and were hit by Castro. One of the victims died on the scene, police said. Another victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

Police said blood test results revealed Castro was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Castro is charged with intoxication manslaughter. According to police, more charges could surface once the other victim's injuries are properly assessed.

