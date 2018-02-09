Man convicted of attacking woman on bike trail sentenced to 17 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - A man charged with attacking a woman on a Northeast Side bike trail is heading to prison.

Terrell Jenkins was in the Bexar County Jail last year on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the bike trails off Austin Highway.

DNA testing was used to connect Jenkins to the crime.

Jenkins was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the attack. He was also sentenced to eight years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

