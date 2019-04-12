Man dies after being struck by train, ignoring train horn, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed when struck by a train as he walked on the tracks Friday morning near Zarzamora and Merida streets.

Officers were called to the location and spoke with the train's conductor, who told police he saw the man walking on the tracks about 10:20 a.m.

The conductor told police he sounded the train's horn to warn the man, who turned around and looked at him but kept walking on the tracks anyway and was struck.

The conductor stopped the train and notified Union Pacific Railroad, a police spokesperson said.

Crime scene detectives concluded an on-scene investigation and haven't made any arrests.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.