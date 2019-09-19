Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for girlfriend's murder

SAN ANTONIO - As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, 41-year-old David Ramos was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The body of Lupita Salazar, 42, was found in the backyard of her family's home on Fenfield Road near New Laredo Highway on April 19, 2018.

"He claims that he didn't do it, that there was a passerby running from the cops and that they did it," Salazar's sister, Brenda Slabisak, said after Ramos' sentencing.

Slabisak said jealousy was the reason for the slaying.

"She was going to leave him. She was getting ready to leave him, and he knew it," Slabisak said. "He said it in a text message to her: 'If I can't have you, nobody will.'"

Ramos was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in an unrelated sexual assault case, which will run concurrently with his murder sentence.

Upon release from prison, Ramos will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

