'I am gonna shoot up job site': Construction worker charged with terroristic threat

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot up a construction job site was arrested Wednesday by police.

Joe Henry Serna, 29, was taken into custody on suspicion of making a terroristic threat, Bexar County Jail records show.

Serna was one of the subcontractors hired by Brandt Construction for a $1.6 million project, according to his arrest affidavit.

After Serna was given a safety violation on Sept. 12 for operating a lift he shouldn't have, he sent a text message to his supervisor claiming he saw a worker take drugs on the work site.

Days later, he sent another text message to the supervisor with the first threat, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Since you don't wanna handle safety at the job site and let ppl do drugs i am gonna shoot up job site," Serna allegedly wrote in a text message. "This ain't no joke either!!!"

The general contractor reported the threat to police and sent other workers home for the day, causing a loss of more than $100,000, according to the affidavit.

The next day, workers were sent home again after Serna sent another threat from a different cell phone number, according to the affidavit.

"Ppl wanna be not drug free I'll show them," Serna sent in a text message. "I am goin gods will and handle ppl like that."

Serna was released from jail with GPS monitoring after posting $50,000 bail, jail records show.

