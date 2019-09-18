Man threatens to shoot up San Antonio city building, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of threatening to shoot up a city of San Antonio building is behind bars facing a terroristic threat charge, police said.

Investigators said two witnesses heard the threat made by 44-year-old Abdalkarim Abdalaziz against the Development Services Department for the city of San Antonio.

The threat was made Sept. 6, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said one witness first reported the alleged shooting threat directly to the Development Services Department office. He handed the department manager a handwritten note stating the suspect was going to "come over and blow this place up."

The witness then told officers he knew the suspect owned an M16-type rifle, but he then hung up with police out of fear.

A second witness also told police about the alleged threat.

The supervisor for the department said security was increased at the city building.

Abdalaziz was arrested Tuesday and was given a $25,000 bond.

