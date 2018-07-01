Man fatally shoots former roommate in head while returning pet cat, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man on the North East Side early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was returning a cat to a man and woman he used to live with in the 16500 block of Crested Butte Street.

Police said the three had been roommates, and after a ten minute conversation, the suspect took out a gun and shot the man in the head in front of the girlfriend and took off.

“Right now we are unclear what was discussed prior to the individual being shot,” Sgt. Michael Wilson said. “But we are still investigating that right now.”

The victim did not survive, police said.

Police said the former roommate left the scene and hasn't been caught. Police do know who the suspect is.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified said that he heard the shooting.

“I heard a loud noise,” he said. “Then, after I heard the loud noise, I heard like a car screeching off— I saw it pass in front of my house.”

