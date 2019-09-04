Man shot, killed in Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Southeast Bexar County overnight.

Deputies responded just after 1 a.m. to the home in the 10200 block of Blossom Lake after the victim's brother called for help.

The victim's family told deputies he came to their home after being wounded. It's unclear where the shooting occurred.

Deputies said the victim, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Authorities said they do not have any information on any potential suspects. A motive for the shooting is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

