Man sitting on train tracks hit, killed by train

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was hit and killed by a freight train on the city’s Southeast Side early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near Iowa Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard, not far from South Hackberry Street.

According to police, the man was sitting on the train tracks just before being struck. Police said the train operator tried to stop and blew his horn to alert the man, but he didn't move.

Authorities said the man was killed instantly. His name and age have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

