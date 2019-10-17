Man stole from convenience store, threatened employee with bodily harm, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Stripes Convenience Store and then threatening an employee.

The man allegedly walked into the store at 4038 East Houston St. on the night of Sept. 19 and left without paying for merchandise, according to police.

When an employee approached him, he threatened to "cause bodily harm," police said. He left in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the man.

Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867), text CRIMES (274637) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

