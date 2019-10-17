SAPD: Man's vehicle stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of pizzeria

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two suspects who stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint on the city's North Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria in the 11700 block of West Avenue, not far from Blanco Road.

According to police, the two assailants pointed a gun at the man before stealing his vehicle and driving it westbound on West Avenue towards Northwest Military.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby Exxon gas station where he called for help.

Police have not released either a description of the suspects or the vehicle stolen.

The investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

