Man killed in shooting on East Side; No arrests made yet

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened on Flora Mae and Alfred drives, just south of East Houston Street.

Police said the man, in his late 20s to early 30s, was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

"Upper torso and head area is where the gunshots were," said Sgt. Mario Ramirez, with the San Antonio Police Department.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said they’re looking for a black SUV that was seen going northbound on Flora Mae Drive toward Houston Street.

Police deployed their helicopter and blocked off the area to search for the shooter.

"They searched the area but didn't find anything. We're left with very limited details about the suspect vehicle involved," Ramirez said.

"Homicide is out here. They're processing (and) canvassing the area to see if they can locate possible witnesses and or cameras in the area that may have captured the incident, but none so far that I know of yet," he said.

