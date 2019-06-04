'Marbach river': Videos show flooding on Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding throughout the city.

Jasmin Benavides was on the city's Far West Side when she began recording the rising water.

In one video Benavides shared with KSAT, a white car is seen partially submerged in water on Marbach Road. Water levels reach halfway up the height of the tires on the white vehicle.Nearby, a maroon car is seen driving through the flooding with its tires fully submerged in the water.

In a second video Benavides shared, a car drives straight into the flooding.

The National Weather Service reported that as of 4:40 p.m., some parts of San Antonio received 1.47 inches of rain.

