Multi-vehicle crash causes hourlong-plus closure of Highway 90, SAPD says

Two of four vehicles involved in a crash early Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 on San Antonio's West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – No major injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 90 early Tuesday caused an hourlong-plus closure, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD preliminary report said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near JBSA-Lackland and the Loop 410 interchange.

However, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transguide page showed the highway closed before 6 a.m.

Transguide also showed an accident in the westbound lanes, though SAPD did not have details on the crash.

According to police, a vehicle traveling east on Highway 90 “brake-checked” a second vehicle, causing a rear-end collision. Both vehicles began moving toward the right-hand lanes.

As both vehicles moved, the second vehicle side-swiped a third vehicle, which then caused a fourth vehicle to crash.

The fourth vehicle crashed into a guardrail and knocked down a light pole onto the highway, police said.

The report said minor injuries were reported, but none were life-threatening.

KSAT reached out to TxDOT for information, but was referred to law enforcement for comment.

The highway was closed for at least an hour and a half on Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

