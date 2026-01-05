Skip to main content
Driver hospitalized after 18-wheeler flips over on Loop 410, San Antonio police say

No other vehicles were involved in the crash

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

The 18-wheeler crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Southeast Loop 410 westbound near Southton Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver was rushed to a hospital after an 18-wheeler flipped over on Loop 410 on the far South Side.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Southeast Loop 410 westbound near Southton Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 18-wheeler flipped over after the driver struck a median.

The report did not specify the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in the 9400 block of Southeast Loop 410 westbound near Southton Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s website shows that two westbound lanes are currently closed due to the crash.

