Fire damages Good News Burgers restaurant on West Side, SAFD says Business likely closed for a few days due to fire San Antonio firefighters work a fire early Tuesday at the Good News Burgers restaurant in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire damaged the Good News Burgers restaurant on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street, not far from Castroville Road.
The fire was believed to have started in a vent fan above an ice machine in the building. There was a large amount of smoke and heat damage, but minimal damage to the structure itself, SAFD said.
As a precaution, a health inspector from either the city or the county was called to the scene.
SAFD said the restaurant would likely be closed for a few days after the fire.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation ▶ 1:21 Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say ▶ 0:38 Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela ▶ 1:15 People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students ▶ 0:57 Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer ▶ 0:44 Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet ▶ 0:49 San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins ▶ 1:11 Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins New year starts violently in San Antonio ▶ 0:44 New year starts violently in San Antonio High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas ▶ 1:43 High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales ▶ 0:17 Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water ▶ 0:53 Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 ▶ 1:01 New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations ▶ 1:00 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam ▶ 0:54 What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake ▶ 1:25 How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio ▶ 1:14 Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests ▶ 3:15 Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Previous photo Next photo