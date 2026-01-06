Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What to know about Adrian Gonzales, an ex-Uvalde CISD officer on trial for response to Robb Elementary shooting
‘Those are flowers for the people about to get murdered’: Man accused of making threats at North Side pub
TIMELINE: What led to the charges against 2 former Uvalde CISD officers who responded to Robb Elementary shooting
WATCH LIVE: Pre-trial hearing underway on first day of former Uvalde CISD officer’s trial

Local News

Fire damages Good News Burgers restaurant on West Side, SAFD says

Business likely closed for a few days due to fire

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

San Antonio firefighters work a fire early Tuesday at the Good News Burgers restaurant in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire damaged the Good News Burgers restaurant on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street, not far from Castroville Road.

Recommended Videos

The fire was believed to have started in a vent fan above an ice machine in the building. There was a large amount of smoke and heat damage, but minimal damage to the structure itself, SAFD said.

As a precaution, a health inspector from either the city or the county was called to the scene.

SAFD said the restaurant would likely be closed for a few days after the fire.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos