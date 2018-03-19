Medical examiner releases 2nd name in murder-suicide at luxury apartments

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the second person deceased in an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown luxury apartment complex.

Scott Caruso, 36, died March 12 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he shot himself after fatally shooting 35-year-old Dr. Tania Rendon-Santiago.

Police were called to the apartment just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. By the time officers forced their way into the apartment, Dr. Rendon-Santiago and Caruso were already dead.

Witnesses said they heard Rendon-Santiago screaming from a fourth-floor balcony at the 1800 Broadway apartments just before she was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAPD has yet to release a motive for the shooting.

Rendon-Santiago received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Texas A&M last year. She was working as a clinical fellow in geropsychology at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System before being shot.

