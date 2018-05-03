Medical examiner's office identifies driver killed in DWI crash

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

61-year-old Robert Ramirez died when another vehicle T-boned his pickup truck.

According to San Antonio police, Jaime Ybarra Cruz, 23, allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Iowa Street and Hackberry.

RELATED: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after driver killed in deadly T-bone crash

RELATED: Woman hospitalized in rollover crash near I-10, Boerne Stage Road

The vehicle struck Ramirez's pickup truck and the impact caused the truck to roll over and land in the parking lot of a nearby business, police said. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with compound fractures to his body. He has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.