Woman hospitalized in rollover crash near I-10, Boerne Stage Road

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to an area hospital after she rolled her vehicle into a ravine early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just before 6 a.m. near Interstate 10 and Boerne Stage Road.

According to police, the driver was driving on the access road and did not realize that the street comes to a dead-end. The driver drove straight into a palm tree before crashing into a decoration in the parking lot of a business and then rolling into a nearby ravine.

Police said the driver broke her windshield but was wearing her seatbelt, suffering only a possible broken arm.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries, police said.

Officers added that the crash did not affect early morning traffic.

