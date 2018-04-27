Chase involving DPS trooper leads to crash, arrest

SAN ANTONIO - A chase that involved a Texas DPS trooper ended with a crash and an arrest late Thursday night on the Northwest Side.

Authorities said the chase started in the Boerne area and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

A DPS trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The trooper and the other vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at UTSA Boulevard.

The DPS trooper was reportedly not injured. The driver and a female passenger were arrested and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the driver had warrants out of Kansas.

