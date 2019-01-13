Memorial for baby King Jay Davila continues to grow

SAN ANTONIO - The story of the disappearance of 8-month-old King Jay Davila gripped the hearts of people across the San Antonio area, and more than a week after his father reported him as missing, the community continues its search for answers.

Christopher Davila, King Jay’s father, was one of three people charged Friday in connection with the infant's so-called kidnapping. Police said Davila, his cousin Angie Torres, and his mother, Beatrice Sampayo, all took part in a staged kidnapping to cover up baby King Jay's death.

The search for baby King Jay came to a halt early Friday norning when Davila took police to the spot where he said he buried his son's remains.

That site -- on the dead end of Castle Lance -- is less than 1 mile away from Davila's home, and now it has become a memorial for the child.

Kelly Heller was one of the many people who visited the memorial site Saturday. She said it was to bring her closure.

“I've been awake for days and hours watching the news for what's going to happen to this little baby. I hope they find him," Keller said. "And when it came out yesterday that they found him, it just broke my heart.”

Dozens of balloons, candles, stuffed animals and notes to King Jay from visitors across the city adorn the area where police said Davila confessed to burying his 8-month-old baby.

Edward Perrill lives in the neighborhood where the memorial is set up. He said it was gripping to find out the news of the child was unfolding nearby his home.

"He's a child, and he belonged to everybody,” Perrill said. “It's just hard. It's hard when you see acts of violence like this against children.”

Davila is charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission after he told police King Jay was on the bed with him in a car seat, unrestrained, when the car seat fell forward and King Jay landed face-first on the floor. Davila told police the baby may have also hit a dresser, an affidavit for his arrest states. Police said Davila claimed he was scared to get his baby help and that when he checked on King Jay hours later, he was dead.

Davila told police he wrapped King Jay in a blanket, put him into a backpack and buried the backpack in a field near an overpass in his neighborhood.

The area has become a massive memorial for the infant's short life.

Eliza Vela visited the site Saturday and said she hopes that the community can learn from what happened to King Jay and work to prevent any more such tragedies.

“I pray for our community, that we continue to come together, not only because of the loss of this baby, but to continue loving and rebuilding our community and stay strong to prevent this from happening to another child,” Vela said.

