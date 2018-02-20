Middle school teacher had 'improper relationship' with student, SAISD official says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Independent School District middle school teacher was arrested Sunday on a charge of "improper relationship between educator and student," a district official said.

Crystal Nicole Rodriguez, a coach and teacher at Page Middle School, is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old female, SAISD chief communications officer Leslie Price said.

District officials on Tuesday plan to meet with Rodriguez about the arrest, which will be reported to State Board of Education, Price said.

No other information was immediately available.

