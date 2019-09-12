David Sears attempts military obstacle course

SAN ANTONIO - The Military Alpha Warrior competition finals are in Military City USA this week.

This is the first time the event has been open to the public.

The competition brings competitors from the Air Force, Army and Navy to attempt to beat-the-clock and beat other competitors on a 32-obstacle course called "Alpha Warrior Proving Ground."

On Thursday, 12 people from each branch will be whittled down to six. Each team of six will return Saturday to battle each other.

The Air Force currently holds the Alpha Warrior Inter-Service Battle title and wants to keep it.

Saturday's battle, which is free to the public, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Retama Park.

Watch the video above to watch KSAT 12's David Sears try out one of the elements.

