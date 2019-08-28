Nearly $2 million in grants awarded to help local veterans

SAN ANTONIO - A giant cardboard check held big news Wednesday morning for veterans in Bexar County and the surrounding area.

The mock-up check for nearly $2 million, which was on display inside the Bexar County Commissioners Court chambers, showed the total awarded in grants by the Texas Veterans Commission to eight local programs.

"We rely a lot on the nonprofit agencies here in the area to pick up some of the services that we do not do. And so those are the types of services that we fund," said TVC Commissioner Laura Koerner.

TVC is a state agency that provides services aimed at improving the lives of veterans.

Koerner said local groups help to fill in the gaps in areas not covered by the state or federal government.

Since 2009, Koerner said her agency has helped more than 300,000 veterans across the state, with things like mental health assistance and housing.

The awards given to the local groups will go toward those efforts and more.

Three Bexar County programs were awarded more than $500,000 in grants.

Two programs help vets who have substance abuse or post-traumatic stress disorder and are involved in the criminal court system.

The other program offers mental health counseling.

Other grant recipients include the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court, Alamo Area Council of Governments, Project MEND, SAMMinistries and The Salvation Army.

