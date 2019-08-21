Federal prosecutors to announce indictments in foreign-based fraud schemes targeting veterans

SAN ANTONIO - During a news conference Wednesday morning in San Antonio, U.S. Attorney John Bash will discuss recent arrests in a fraud scheme that targeted thousands of the nation's veterans during a news conference Wednesday morning in San Antonio.

The scheme, according to a news release from the Department of Justice, involved foreign-based fraudsters and a plan to steal millions of dollars and identifying information from veterans.

The news conference will also cover the federal grand jury indictment of Robert Wayne Boling Jr., who prosecutors will say was involved in the fraud scheme.

Bash will announce the arrest at 10 a.m., according to the news release.

