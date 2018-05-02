WWII veteran receives medals decades after fighting for country

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran finally received his war medals Tuesday, decades after he fought for the country.

Army Private First Class Ramiro Ramos was surrounded by his family for the special ceremony. He fought in five separate battles, from the beaches of Normandy to the Battle of the Bulge.

More News Headlines

The topic of his war medals came up when he went to the VA Vet Center and mentioned that he never received his war medals.

“This is something that should have been done in 1945, and he's just been so humble he's just never said a thing, but once I found out about it, I had to make that happen for him before it was too late,” said John Uriarte, with the VA Vet Center.

“At this age, that's the most wonderful thing that could have happened to him. He's just a true patriot and true American,” said Edna Coleman, Ramos’ daughter.

It took about six months to make the ceremony possible.

Ramos was awarded the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.