Missions graffiti suspects indicted by federal grand jury

SAN ANTONIO - A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted three people in connection with the vandalism of the San Antonio Mission National Historical Park Visitor's Center.

Gabriella Petra Fritz, 20; Sydney Elizabeth Faris, 21; and Andres Castaneda, 29, are charged with one count of depredation of government property.

The indictment said the suspects, on June 22, used spray paint to deface the visitor's center at Mission San Jose and signage with politically motivated messages resulting in damages exceeding $1,000.

Some of the graffiti echoed the "I really don't care. Do u?" message printed on the back of first lady Melania Trump's jacket as she boarded a plane to visit migrant children in South Texas the day before the graffiti was discovered.

Other messages written on the missions included "F--- ICE," along with indistinguishable characters.

The suspects face a maximum punishment of 10 years in federal prison if they are found guilty.

Graffiti was also discovered at Mission San Juan.

