Mother, daughters in Anaqua Springs triple shooting remembered

SAN ANTONIO - A little over two weeks after Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found shot and killed in a northwest Bexar County home, the trio was laid to rest.

Mourners gathered for funeral services for Olsen, 38, Alexa Montez, 16, and London Bribiescas, 10, on Saturday. A balloon release was also held for Bribiescas at her school, Leon Springs Elementary, on Sunday.

The trio were found shot and killed on Jan. 10 in a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch subdivision. While the medical examiner's office has determined the girls were murdered and Olsen committed suicide, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has continued to investigate, and the FBI is assisting as well.

At Sunday's balloon release, the crowd dressed in purple and held purple balloons, as organizers had said that was London's favorite color. Meanwhile, her friends recalled their favorite memories

One girl remembered London's love of monkeys and her singing.

"I thought she sang like an angel," the girl said. "In fact, she was going to sign up for 'America's Got Talent.'"

The support and memories were a comfort, said a woman who was introduced to the crowd as part of London's family.

"All your words today just mean more to us than the thousands of flowers that we've gotten. And this right here, right now is just - to us, it's a real memorial."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.