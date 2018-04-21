Mother motivated by son's fatal shooting to push for new safety law

SAN ANTONIO - A mother is refusing to let the pain of losing her son be in vain.

"I literally just fell to the ground in front of my work. It felt like my world was going in slow motion," said Rubi Prescott, the mother of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott.

Last year, Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot Kameron while he was inside his father's trailer. The deputies were aiming at a wanted felon who was on the porch.

Kameron's mother now wants to create an alert system so that people know when authorities are pursuing potentially armed suspects in their neighborhoods.

"We as a society need to be aware of what's going on so that we can protect ourselves." Prescott said.

Prescott is making it her life's mission to have lawmakers draft what she'd like to call Kameron's Law. It would set up a system similar to an AMBER Alert, which sends out localized messages when children are missing.

Prescott has already sent letters and made calls to state representatives and senators in the hope of getting their attention. She said she'll continue to do so as long as it takes.

