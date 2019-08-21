Mugshot: Former Texans star Mario Williams arrested for trespassing at woman's apartment

KATY, Texas - Former Houston Texans defensive end and 2006 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested early Tuesday morning in Katy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call for a criminal trespass just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex.

The deputy arrived and found a man and woman arguing in the garage area. The man was later identified as Williams, 34.

The woman, who is the legal resident of the apartment, told the deputy that Williams did not have permission to be on her property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Williams told the deputy that he got into the garage by making a copy of the woman’s garage door opener, using a universal garage door opener.

Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass and booked into the Harris County Jail without any further incident, Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland told KSAT-12.

Williams was released from jail after posting a $100 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Williams played for the Texans for the six seasons from 2006 to 2011 and was named to the NFL Pro Bowl four times in his career.

He last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He also played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

